American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Director Sells $49,368.40 in Stock

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) Director Amy Y. Murray sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total value of $49,368.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,250.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

American Financial Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of AFG stock opened at $118.62 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.24. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.22 and a 1-year high of $143.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.02). American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of American Financial Group

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.95%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $3,962,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 30.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $3,712,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AFG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on American Financial Group from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

