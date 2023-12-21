American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AWK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 98,401.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,079,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $582,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075,777 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth $308,215,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $281,724,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 64,405.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1,278.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,420,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

In related news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 3,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $130.20 per share, with a total value of $492,937.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,161.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AWK has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.

American Water Works Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:AWK traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $131.63. The company had a trading volume of 75,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,408. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.25 and a 1 year high of $162.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.71%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

