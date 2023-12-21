AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Major Shareholder James H. Dahl Buys 1,400 Shares

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) major shareholder James H. Dahl purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.88 per share, with a total value of $30,632.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 257,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,635,806.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AMREP Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE AXR opened at $21.65 on Thursday. AMREP Co. has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $22.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.32. The company has a market cap of $114.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered AMREP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Institutional Trading of AMREP

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of AMREP by 11.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in AMREP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AMREP by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in AMREP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $527,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in AMREP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,655,000. Institutional investors own 33.84% of the company’s stock.

AMREP Company Profile

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.

