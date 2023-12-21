Analysts Set ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Target Price at C$2.78

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.78.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ECN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on ECN Capital from C$3.50 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. National Bankshares lowered shares of ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of ECN Capital from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

ECN Capital Stock Down 2.9 %

ECN Capital Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE:ECN opened at C$2.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$739.07 million, a P/E ratio of -7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.52. The company has a current ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.01. ECN Capital has a 12-month low of C$1.65 and a 12-month high of C$3.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is -11.76%.

Insider Activity at ECN Capital

In related news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$610,000.00. Insiders have purchased 750,000 shares of company stock worth $1,656,475 over the last 90 days. 19.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

