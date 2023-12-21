Analysts Set HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Target Price at $88.00

Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.00.
HCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on HCI Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of HCI Group from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of HCI Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised HCI Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCI Group
HCI Group Price Performance
Shares of HCI opened at $84.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. HCI Group has a 1-year low of $36.49 and a 1-year high of $90.81. The stock has a market cap of $729.89 million, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.03.
HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $1.05. HCI Group had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $131.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.73 million. As a group, analysts forecast that HCI Group will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.
HCI Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.87%.
About HCI Group
HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.
