AON (NYSE:AON) PT Lowered to $306.00 at Piper Sandler

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $318.00 to $306.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $317.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $361.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.42.

AON opened at $294.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $323.12 and a 200-day moving average of $327.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92. AON has a 12-month low of $280.89 and a 12-month high of $347.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AON will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in AON by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its stake in AON by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 3,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in AON by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in AON by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 38,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

