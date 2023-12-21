Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $339.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Apogee Enterprises updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.550-4.700 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $4.55-4.70 EPS.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APOG opened at $51.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. Apogee Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $36.62 and a fifty-two week high of $53.68.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Apogee Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Get Our Latest Report on APOG

Insider Buying and Selling at Apogee Enterprises

In other Apogee Enterprises news, EVP Curtis John Dobler sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $101,677.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,333.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apogee Enterprises

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 993.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.