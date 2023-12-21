Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. 2,798,875 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 2,047,265 shares.The stock last traded at $17.21 and had previously closed at $16.99.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.61.

Institutional Trading of Apple Hospitality REIT

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 7.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,369,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,574,000 after buying an additional 2,476,241 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,090,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,785,000 after acquiring an additional 793,533 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,696,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,860,000 after acquiring an additional 254,813 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,893,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,558,000 after purchasing an additional 66,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 19.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,040,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,865 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

Featured Stories

