Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.67.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

Insider Activity at Aptose Biosciences

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences

In other Aptose Biosciences news, Director Bernd R. Seizinger purchased 17,000 shares of Aptose Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $53,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $53,380. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $5,158,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Aptose Biosciences by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 976,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 33,952 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC raised its position in Aptose Biosciences by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Aptose Biosciences by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 95,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ APTO opened at $2.33 on Thursday. Aptose Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.25.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.40. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will post -7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

