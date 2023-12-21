Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.67.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $5,158,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Aptose Biosciences by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 976,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 33,952 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC raised its position in Aptose Biosciences by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Aptose Biosciences by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 95,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.07% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ APTO opened at $2.33 on Thursday. Aptose Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.25.
Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.40. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will post -7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
