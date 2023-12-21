Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Receives $88.08 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.07.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACGL. Barclays lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “inline” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $657,751.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,646,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $657,751.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,646,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $8,758,410.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,937,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,677,716.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 170,378 shares of company stock valued at $14,564,162. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. City State Bank bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 180.7% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

ACGL stock opened at $73.61 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $90.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.63.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.77. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

