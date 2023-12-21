Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Ardelyx’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Monday. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.58.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARDX

Ardelyx Stock Down 10.5 %

ARDX opened at $5.94 on Monday. Ardelyx has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $6.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.14. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $56.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ardelyx will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 10,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $51,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 349,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,355. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ardelyx news, CEO Michael Raab sold 11,368 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $49,564.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 867,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,783,904.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 10,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $51,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 349,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 139,413 shares of company stock worth $677,477. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 246,147 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,700,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 71,592 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ardelyx by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,127,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 139,484 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in Ardelyx by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 768,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 217,061 shares during the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ardelyx

(Get Free Report)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.