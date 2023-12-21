Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 17,538 Shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,538 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 1.35% of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTRI. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 88,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 38,244 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 282,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after buying an additional 140,175 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 28,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 50,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTRI stock opened at $12.96 on Thursday. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 52-week low of $11.77 and a 52-week high of $14.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.02 million, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.77.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

