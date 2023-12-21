Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 7,405 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 0.74% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $10,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:UCON opened at $24.74 on Thursday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.45 and a 1 year high of $24.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.04 and a 200-day moving average of $24.13.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.