Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $3.75 Million Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 59.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,183 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $3,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIXD. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 24.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,911,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,232 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,619,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,003,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,835,000 after purchasing an additional 862,821 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,445,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,338,000 after purchasing an additional 842,417 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 620.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 687,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,973,000 after purchasing an additional 591,937 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $44.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.12. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $40.86 and a 12-month high of $46.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

