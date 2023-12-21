Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 16,650 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 61.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,650 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2,343.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.46.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $80.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.09. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $98.32. The firm has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

