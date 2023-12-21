Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 43.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,525 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 105,490.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $136,394,686,000 after purchasing an additional 456,638,560 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,077,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,169,018,000 after purchasing an additional 485,066 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,227,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,235,380,000 after purchasing an additional 317,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $2,341,360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.6 %

MCD opened at $288.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $209.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $272.89 and a 200-day moving average of $279.84. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at $5,064,722. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,149 shares of company stock worth $3,810,777. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.60.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

