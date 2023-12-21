Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 53,336 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,336 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth about $652,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 24.8% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 14,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Finally, Sanchez Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,693,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $93.15 on Thursday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.