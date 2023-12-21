Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Ashford from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

Ashford Trading Down 0.5 %

AINC stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.82. Ashford has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $15.55.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.60). Ashford had a negative return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $181.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.70 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ashford stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.71% of Ashford worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

