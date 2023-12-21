Ashley Ramsden-Wood Acquires 24,000 Shares of Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME) Stock

Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Ashley Ramsden-Wood bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00.

HME stock opened at C$1.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$124.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60. Hemisphere Energy Co. has a 12-month low of C$1.18 and a 12-month high of C$1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.28.

Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$24.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.28 million. Hemisphere Energy had a net margin of 36.21% and a return on equity of 41.12%. On average, analysts expect that Hemisphere Energy Co. will post 0.2753304 earnings per share for the current year.

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta; and Jenner property situated in southeastern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Northern Hemisphere Development Corp.

