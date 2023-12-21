AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Retirement Guys Formula LLC

Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 115,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 51,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 27,773 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 19,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on T. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $16.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.26. The company has a market capitalization of $117.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.