AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Holdings Raised by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. AutoZone comprises approximately 2.7% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in AutoZone by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,851.50.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO stock traded up $13.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,621.21. 18,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,158. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,277.88 and a 12 month high of $2,750.00. The company has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,605.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,532.76.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $27.45 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at $9,282,501.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,949 shares of company stock worth $38,497,878 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

