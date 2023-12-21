Avalon Advisory Group Buys 1,676 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Avalon Advisory Group boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 5.4% of Avalon Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Avalon Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $9,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $55.25. The company had a trading volume of 418,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,488. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.92 and its 200-day moving average is $53.61. The stock has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.