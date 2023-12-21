Avalon Advisory Group Invests $339,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Avalon Advisory Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 0.2% of Avalon Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.82 on Thursday, hitting $309.71. 141,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,810. The company has a market capitalization of $101.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $289.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.10. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $207.94 and a 52-week high of $313.35.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

