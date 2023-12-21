Avalon Advisory Group Purchases Shares of 1,693 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Avalon Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 0.2% of Avalon Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of IWD stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $163.30. 469,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,031,627. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $165.73. The firm has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.97.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

