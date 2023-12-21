Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Shares Bought by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 41.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 16.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 60.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 34.3% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Stock Performance

Shares of AGR opened at $32.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.98. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.46 and a 12-month high of $44.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.15). Avangrid had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 127.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Avangrid from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avangrid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

