Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE) Stock Position Raised by Seaside Wealth Management Inc.

Seaside Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,927 shares during the period. Avantis Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. owned 2.03% of Avantis Real Estate ETF worth $6,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 24.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 22.5% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 108.2% in the second quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 12,524 shares in the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 267,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,964,000 after buying an additional 21,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 101.2% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis Real Estate ETF alerts:

Avantis Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AVRE stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $42.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,669. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $46.23. The company has a market capitalization of $347.37 million, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.87.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

