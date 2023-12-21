Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Sets New 1-Year High at $81.32

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $81.32 and last traded at $81.27, with a volume of 32875 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.76.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 746.3% in the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $63,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

