Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Sets New 52-Week High at $81.32

Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $81.32 and last traded at $81.27, with a volume of 32875 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.76.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.30.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,683,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,605,000 after buying an additional 248,936 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 642,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,069,000 after acquiring an additional 25,189 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 88,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 43,613 shares during the last quarter.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

