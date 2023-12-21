Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% in the second quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $188.10 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $166.06 and a 1 year high of $192.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.48.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.