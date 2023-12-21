Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCLT. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $80.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.70. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.47 and a fifty-two week high of $83.22.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.3083 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.