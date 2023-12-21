Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,140 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,255 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell in the second quarter worth $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell in the second quarter worth $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth $41,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Shell by 50.5% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,031.33.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of SHEL opened at $65.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.48. Shell plc has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $68.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.80 and its 200-day moving average is $63.21.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.