Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.7% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 131,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,894,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 73.9% in the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 7,486 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,402,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,140,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 869.6% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $70.68 on Thursday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $69.31 and a twelve month high of $96.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.83. The company has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADM. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.80.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

