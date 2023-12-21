Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,949,000 after purchasing an additional 187,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON opened at $202.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $217.22.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.90.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

