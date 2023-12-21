Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 309.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $403.08 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $259.73 and a one year high of $410.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $378.81 and a 200-day moving average of $372.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.8083 per share. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

