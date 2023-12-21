Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $962,000 Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ED. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1,869.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,786,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543,146 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,220 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,245,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,495,000 after buying an additional 1,030,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 220,869.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 596,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,934,000 after buying an additional 596,347 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $89.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ED. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.08.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

