Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases 283 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 434.4% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IXJ stock opened at $84.22 on Thursday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $87.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.55 and a 200-day moving average of $83.84.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

