Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,184 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 140.4% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total transaction of $47,864,942.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,358,475.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total value of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,797,458.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $47,864,942.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,358,475.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 465,440 shares of company stock worth $123,285,259 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ PANW opened at $300.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $318.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.33.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PANW. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $242.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.67.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

