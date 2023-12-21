Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 139.3% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 5.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1,525.5% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 39,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,835,000 after buying an additional 36,963 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 203.3% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,413,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,413,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,682 shares of company stock valued at $920,800 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hershey stock opened at $179.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.09. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $179.36 and a one year high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HSY. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $239.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stephens began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.81.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

