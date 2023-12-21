Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Insider Jeffrey C. Kunins Sells 1,796 Shares

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total value of $455,214.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,805 shares in the company, valued at $57,992,915.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AXON opened at $252.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.63 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.02 and a 200-day moving average of $207.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.39 and a 52 week high of $260.35.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $413.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.77 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 9.96%. As a group, analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.64.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

