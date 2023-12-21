Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Sold by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lowered its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,805 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBVA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 165.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,373,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590,973 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 317.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,055,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,331,000 after buying an additional 3,083,261 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 969.3% in the first quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,763,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,433,000 after buying an additional 1,598,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 44.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,947,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,999,000 after buying an additional 1,529,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 11.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,418,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,014,000 after buying an additional 1,079,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BBVA. Morgan Stanley downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

BBVA traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.01. 338,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,201. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $53.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.31. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $9.52.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 26.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.1685 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 5.1%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is 21.09%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

