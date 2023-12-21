Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.64

Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.64 and last traded at $6.58, with a volume of 279192 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.70 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Price Performance

Banco Santander (Brasil) Cuts Dividend

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average of $5.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a $0.0202 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 313,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,169 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 56,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 666.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 14.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation platform; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

Further Reading

