Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,925 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 141,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after buying an additional 15,009 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the third quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,793,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Investment Management raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 86,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 3,595,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,432,000 after purchasing an additional 69,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America

Bank of America Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE BAC opened at $32.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.09. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

Bank of America

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

