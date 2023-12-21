Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 333.2% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,410,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,593,254. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.02 and a 200 day moving average of $29.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.58.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

