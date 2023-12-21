Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 1.5% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 333.2% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 45.7% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bank of America

Bank of America Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE BAC traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $33.21. 7,812,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,600,039. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.89%.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.