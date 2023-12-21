Bank of America Upgrades Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) to “Neutral”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

CM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CM stock opened at $46.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $47.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.6623 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 67.28%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CM. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.