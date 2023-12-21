Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Barnwell Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, September 11th.

Barnwell Industries stock opened at $2.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.48 million, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.35. Barnwell Industries has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $3.10.

In related news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 27,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $70,405.12. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,526,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,467,069.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 27,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $70,405.12. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,526,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,467,069.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 28,093 shares of Barnwell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $71,918.08. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,446,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,262,417.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 96,797 shares of company stock valued at $249,355. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Barnwell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Barnwell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Barnwell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Barnwell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Barnwell Industries by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 24,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.

