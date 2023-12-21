Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 3,573,633 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 253% from the previous session’s volume of 1,013,471 shares.The stock last traded at $28.14 and had previously closed at $27.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on BEAM. SVB Leerink downgraded Beam Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America downgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.27.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BEAM

Beam Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.91 and a 200-day moving average of $26.76.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.09 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a negative net margin of 384.62%. Beam Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.56) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Amy Simon sold 3,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $64,477.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,270.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 5.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 78,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 29.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 106.4% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 17,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 3.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.