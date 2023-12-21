Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Down 4.9 %

BBGI opened at $0.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $24.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.90. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.39.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. Beasley Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 42.37%. The firm had revenue of $60.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBGI. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 730,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 261,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 22,636 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

