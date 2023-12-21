Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Down 4.9 %
BBGI opened at $0.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $24.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.90. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.39.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. Beasley Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 42.37%. The firm had revenue of $60.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Beasley Broadcast Group
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- Insiders are selling into these rallies
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- How to pay less for call options using debit call spreads
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- Could Ubisoft be the next major video game publisher merger?
Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.