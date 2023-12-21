BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.05.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BIGC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Shares of BigCommerce stock opened at $9.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.08. BigCommerce has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $13.39.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 31.74% and a negative return on equity of 187.16%. The business had revenue of $78.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that BigCommerce will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 132,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $1,159,926.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,480 shares in the company, valued at $135,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BigCommerce by 8.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,943,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,272,000 after buying an additional 693,728 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its position in BigCommerce by 31.0% during the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 6,648,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,938 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in BigCommerce by 84.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,015,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,491 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BigCommerce by 22.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,266,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,108,000 after purchasing an additional 782,862 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in BigCommerce by 85.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,230,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

