Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.69

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$5.69 and last traded at C$5.73, with a volume of 958031 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.90.

A number of research firms have commented on BIR. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$7.75 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$9.75 to C$9.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.19.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.02.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.06. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of C$177.13 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.674685 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.72%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 250.00%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

